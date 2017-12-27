GALLERY: Violet Vibes 2017

Organisers said more than 1200 festival-goers streamed through the gates of the Grafton Racecourse on Saturday for the electronic music extravaganza. Did we capture you rocking out at the Violet Vibes festival on Saturday?
Organisers said more than 1200 festival-goers streamed through the gates of the Grafton Racecourse on Saturday for the electronic music extravaganza. Did we capture you rocking out at the Violet Vibes festival on Saturday?
THE way the NSW Government gained access to details of people who owned land near the site of the new Grafton jail has led CVC to consider a change to policies