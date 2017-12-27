Menu
GALLERY: Violet Vibes 2017

Violet Vibes 2017
Violet Vibes 2017 Jenna Thompson

Organisers said more than 1200 festival-goers streamed through the gates of the Grafton Racecourse on Saturday for the electronic music extravaganza. Did we capture you rocking out at the Violet Vibes festival on Saturday?

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

 

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
