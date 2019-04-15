Menu
Casey and Isabella Bailey enjoying the Yamba Street Food and Craft Beer Festival.
Life

GALLERY: Yamba Street Food Festival 2019

15th Apr 2019 3:00 PM
WITH over 30 food vendors to choose from, it's safe to say all appetites were covered. Visitors ranging from the Clarence Valley to as far as Queensland descended on the Yamba Golf Club to take part in the gastronomic delight of the third Yamba Street Food Festival at the weekend.

This time around, however, the festival included a craft beer section with five pop-up bars that showed off the best microbreweries in the Northern Rivers and South East Queensland. But, as always, ice cream was the popular choice for the younger patrons.

