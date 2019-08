Coden Lewis puts his body on the line in the under-14 Group 1 grand final between the South Grafton Rebels and Ballina Seagulls at Frank McGuren Field on Saturday.

UNDER-14 GRAND FINAL: The South Grafton Rebels under-14 side had a dream run in to the Group 1 grand final at Frank McGuren Field today but the minor premiership winning Ballina Seagulls were too hot to handle.

Ballina were the better side on the day but the Rebels fought hard and never dropped their heads in the tough 40-6 loss.

