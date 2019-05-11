Menu
2019 Showgirl entrants excited for the big announcement. Kathryn Lewis
GALLERY:Meet your 2019 Grafton Showgirl

Kathryn Lewis
11th May 2019 6:00 PM
COURTNEY King was beaming from ear to ear after being named 2019 Grafton Showgirl.

"I would have been happy with any outcome, but always you want the best, I'm just so excited to represent our show," she said.

Ms King said getting young people more involved in the organisation and "behind the scenes" of the show was going to be the focus of her advocacy work under the title this year.

"Our show is the best show, and we've got to prove it," she said.

She said keeping the traditions of the show alive were important "to respect where things come from".

"Some of the women who did compete in showgirl under those traditions, they are still helping out today. It is validating for them to see that we still respect that and at the same time, slow progress towards just a few changes."

"I think overall it's a great contest and it's lovely thing to do."

 

Aimee Unitt felt "pretty amazing" after being named 2019 Junior Showgirl.

"I signed up to get more confidence and more people skills," she said.

"It's been one of the best experiences of my life."

Abbie Ellis was runner-up with Marissa Newman second runner-up.

For the junior title, Felicity Ellem was runner-up and Amelia McLaughlin was second runner-up.

