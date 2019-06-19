GALLERY: Racing season starts with tea

It's all smiles and styles from this table at the Maclean Bowling Club High Tea Fashion Parade.

THERE was a room full of fashion, fascinators and fun as the Maclean Bowling Club kicked off the winter racing season with its annual High Tea and Fashion Parade on Saturday.

In its fourth year, the event showcased fashion from Lower Clarence boutiques Clovellys, Heart of Space, Tachele Australis and Gallagher and Co.

And if you were looking for racewear, the hats were out in force from both Leonie May Millinery and Amie Want.

Kids clothes were on show for the first time on the catwalk to the encouragement of the sold-out crowd.

The event has raised more than $4000 for the Maclean Hospital Auxiliary and $1700 for the Clarence Women's Refuge, and with final funds for this year still to be counted, the raffle money came in at an even $1000 this year, which will be donated towards an ultrasound for the hospital.

Of course, it wouldn't be a high tea without the finest of food, and again a team of volunteers provided a dainty banquet for 100 guests. The club gave thanks to the work of Kerrie Hudson, Lee McKay, Sue Grieve, Joy Allen, Karen Hall, Margaret Stallard, Carolyn Byrum and Meegan Bolton for their cooking skills.