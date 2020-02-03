GALLERY: Grafton Public School welcomes kindy kids

THERE were plenty of smiles today as another group of Clarence kids started their very first day of school. Kindergarten students at Grafton Public School were welcomed by excited teachers as they began their long journey in education. The kids were surrounded by family before they walked into their very first class, with one Grafton Public School student, Anton Sentas, lucky enough to have his grandparents Anastasia and Tony visit all the way from Sydney.

Infants deputy principal Nick Campbell said everyone at the school was looking forward to making "cherished life-long memories" with the students and parents. "The G.P.S family would like to extend a warm welcome to our new students and families," he said. "We were elated to see so many smiling faces on kindergarten's first day of school."

"Congratulations to all the parents and staff for making this day so comfortable and inviting for the students."