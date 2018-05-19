Ghosts winger reunited and ready for a renaissance

FIT AS EVER: Grafton Ghosts winger Carson Galloway has enjoyed a career renaissance since returning to the first grade side as injury cover this season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Four years ago, Grafton Ghosts winger Carson Galloway had finally come to terms with playing his last game of football.

The two-time Premiership winner with the Ghosts had relocated to the Gold Coast, and decided it was easier to hang up the boots rather than push himself to the extremes of first grade on the Glitter Strip.

But after moving back home over the summer, and receiving an SOS call from captain-coach Danny Wicks, the 29-year-old is back on deck in Group 2 first grade and feeling better than ever.

"When I moved up there, I just don't know really, I thought I had retired to be honest," he said. "The commitment it takes up there, it's not just driving around the corner to training, and I thought it would be hard to top what we had here at the Ghosts in that last couple of years.

"I was still playing OzTag and touch footy to keep fit, and I guess I always had it in the back of my mind I would play again one day.

"I had been back in town for a little bit and obviously with the injuries going on at the moment Danny gave me the call. I think he only needed the one call to convince me.

"They have made me feel really welcome coming back here. Fitness wise I felt all right, but it was the contact that I was most worried about. But one tackle, and you get that feeling, that adrenalin again."

Galloway made his return in the Ghosts four-point loss to Orara Valley Axemen in Round 4, and has been improving ever since.

He capped off his efforts with a strong try in last weekend's 92-point shellacking of a wounded Nambucca Heads Roosters, and will be looking to carry that form into tomorrow's clash against the Coffs Harbour Comets.

The two sides find themselves in unknown territory not at the top of the ladder heading into the middle stages of the season, but that will not stop the rivalry from creating another memorable moment as they go to war for the Clem Rankin Memorial Shield.

The coveted trophy remembers a past player for both clubs, and Galloway said the aura of the shield only added to the intensity of the game.

"I definitely buy into that. (The shield) does play in the back of your mind, but you need to think about it as just another two points on the ladder," he said. "The fact we get to pay tribute to those who have gone before us is just a bonus.

"I don't know this rivalry personally but I can definitely feel the energy rise in everyone else in training. Obviously along with South Grafton, the twom sides have been the form teams of the past four years, so it is definitely a big game."

Galloway will be looking for another strong performance on the left edge as he aims to cement a position in the first grade side for the remainer of the season.

His chances will be boosted with the return of enigmatic centre Dylan Collett.

GAME DAY: Grafton Ghosts v Coffs Harbour Comets at Frank McGuren Field. Four grades from 11am, tomorrow.

GHOSTS SIDE: 1. Cooper Woods, 2 Carson Galloway, 3. Dylan Collett, 4. Michael Curnow, 5. Jay Olsen, 6. Ben McLennan, 7. Jake Frame, 8. Riley Law, 9. Todd Cameron, 10. Adam Slater, 14. Danny Wicks, 12. Luke Collison, 13.Cameron Winters, 14. Tim Tilse, 15. James Hughes, 16. Jacob Ryan