Galway’s luck of the Irish as Dodson does Coffs double
LIGHTNING struck twice at Coffs Harbour again today when Galway won the $50,000 Schweppes Ken Howard Showcase Cup (2000m).
The Brett Dodson trained five-year-old gelding won the last race on Coffs Harbour Cup Day last year and this year he won the first race on Cup Day.
Grafton jockey Belinda Hodder produced a perfect ride, snuggling the son of Pierro in behind race leader Ruby Red Slippers before pulling out in the straight, grabbing the lead and fighting off Ambitious Prince’s straight-long challenge.
“She couldn’t have ridden him any better,” Brett Dodson said after the race.
“He tries hard,” the delighted winning trainer said of a gelding who has now won five races for him and the local syndicate.
“This is more his distance.”
He had also given him “four or five weeks between runs” because he is a lightly framed horse.
“If I’d given him another run he might have been a bit too dour for this.”
Dodson was also pleased for the local syndicate.
“They are a bit of a mixture,” he said.
“plumbers, builders, publicans.”
One of those syndicate members just happens to be Coffs Harbour Racing Club chairman Alan Johnson, while club racing and general manager Tim Saladine also has a share.
“He’s been a nice horse for us,” Alan Johnson said.
“Brett’s a good trainer, he’s done well.”
Another syndicate member is Richard Pails.
These days Richard lives at Currumbin in Queensland where he operates a Wendy’s franchise.
Winning last year was a great thrill, he recalled. Winning again today was just as good.
“How good was that?” he half asked and answered.
“What a great moment. Great winning last year on Cup Day. That was equal to last year. Just to be here today after the COVID-19 is great. It’s incredible. How special was that and to win a Ken Howard Cup too.”