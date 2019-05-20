Menu
A Game of Thrones helpline has been launched in the UK.
GoT helpine launched in UK for sad fans

by Joe Kasper
20th May 2019 2:45 PM

A Game of Thrones helpline has been launched in the UK to help distraught fans struggling to deal with the end of the series.

The final episode of the wildly popular fantasy drama will air in the early hours of tomorrow on Sky Atlantic.

Confused Game of Thrones fans can now call a helpline to help them cope with the end of the series. Picture: HBO
But those left with a Seven Kingdoms-size hole in their lives can ease their pain by calling counsellors at £40 ($A73) an hour.

Jon does this …
The service is being offered via professional services database Bark.com, which normally links users to the likes of dog groomers, builders and plumbers.

Callers can talk through their pain with counsellors who are familiar with the show, so they can discuss storylines.

Angry and confused? Picture: @gwendolineuniverse/Instagram
The listing promises: "The professionals will help them digest their feelings and interpretation of the show, which could range from anger and confusion to sadness and grief."

We’re never moving on! Picture: HBO via AP
We can’t GoT over it. Picture: HBO
Our face during the last scene. Picture: HBO
GoT has run for eight series and is watched by tens of millions around the world.

A prequel is being filmed in Belfast.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

