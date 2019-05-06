Huge, laughable Game of Thrones blunder

Game of Thrones have let through a rare mistake Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

NO SPOILERS - YOU CAN READ THIS WITHOUT SEEING SEASON EIGHT, EPISODE FOUR

Someone is going to get sacked over this. Or they would be if production on Game of Thrones hadn't already wrapped up yonks ago.

Amid all the ye olden days paraphernalia of Game of Thrones - metal wine cups, extremely uncomfortable chairs - is something that shouldn't be there.

See it?

How about now?

Jonesing for some caffeine

Somehow, with the millions of dollars poured into every episode and the hundreds of eyes working on this huge production, someone left a modern-day takeaway coffee cup in the scene. And no one spotted it. Oops.

And no one spotted it again during the post-production process either. Not the editors or the colourists or the person who uploaded the episode to HBO's servers. Double oops.

You know who did spot it? Those eagle-eyed people on Reddit, where it was posted by "u/ttek".

To be fair to Emilia Clark, we all know the Game of Thrones filming schedule was brutal for the actors with really long, cold days the norm.

She probably needed a little pick-me-up from the catering truck. Although, given her English roots, it's probably strong black tea.

Game of Thrones is hardly the first historical period production to feature an anachronism.

Gladiator had a chariot powered by a gas cylinder (visible when it flipped over) while you can see a car in the background of a shot in Braveheart.

Game of Thrones is on Foxtel and Foxtel Now on Mondays at 11am and 8.30pm

