Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Game of Thrones character Robin Arryn before he ‘got hot’.
Game of Thrones character Robin Arryn before he ‘got hot’.
TV

GoT breastfeeding kid is hot now

by Lexie Cartwright
20th May 2019 2:40 PM

WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR GAME OF THRONES SEASON 8 FINALE EPISODE.

TURN AWAY NOW IF YOU DON'T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS.

The last time we saw Robin Arryn in Game of Thrones was in season 6, where he was attempting - and failing - to train for combat.

He was the same spoiled, bratty kid we were introduced to back in the first season, where he was still being breastfed by his mother, Lysa of House Tully, despite him being a grown a** kid.

Legit more annoying than Joffrey.
Legit more annoying than Joffrey.

After Littlefinger's execution in season 7, Robin became the sole ruler of the Vale, however he didn't appear in the show when he took the title. So, we all basically forgot he existed.

Now all of a sudden he's showed up in the finale episode in a brief scene, and people on Twitter have pointed out his drastic "glow up" over the years he's been MIA.

The last time we saw Robin - played by Brazilian actor Lino Facioli - he was an underage 14-year-old. Now he's an 18-year-old man, something that has not gone unnoticed by the female population on social media.

Writers also gave the character a nice glow up too, with his childish persona long gone as Robin travelled to King's Landing following*that* shock death.

He was there to participate at a council formed by the heads of each remaining Great House of Westeros to choose a new ruler.

Despite all the other headline-stealing events of that episode, it seems fans can't help but focus on Robin's impressive transformation.

game of thrones got

Top Stories

    FROM TODAY: Tough new penalties for rule breaking drivers

    premium_icon FROM TODAY: Tough new penalties for rule breaking drivers

    News DRIVERS be warned, the tough new laws come into effect from today and for those caught breaking them - it could cost you more than money.

    Council leaders in aiding small business

    premium_icon Council leaders in aiding small business

    Council News Clarence Valley Council awarded for their help to grow business

    Youth and leaders unite with faith

    Youth and leaders unite with faith

    News 'The Sydney Statement' first interfaith unity statement in NSW

    Bullying ‘just broke me’: Former cop

    premium_icon Bullying ‘just broke me’: Former cop

    News "... many a good officer break down at the treatment they receive"