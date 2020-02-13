Menu
Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's
Game of Thrones star ‘expecting baby’

by The Sun
13th Feb 2020 6:35 AM

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly expecting a baby.

The Game of Thrones alum, 23, is allegedly pregnant with her and her Jonas Brothers singer husband's first child, according to Just Jared.

"Multiple sources" have confirmed the news, the outlet is reporting.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spotted in London last week. Picture: Matrix Pictures
One source said: "The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them."

A second added: "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. Picture: HBO
(L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers. Picture: Getty
Jonas, 30, and Turner started dating in 2016, before getting engaged in October 2017 and married on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards.

The two later had a second wedding in Paris in June 2019.

 

Joe Jonas (L) and Sophie Turner attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty
This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.

celebrity game of thrones joe jonas pregnancy sophie turner

