Former Grafton junior to become Australian Ninja Warrior

NINJA SKILLS: West Coast Fever netballer Verity Charles is set to appear in Ninja Warrior on Channel Nine on 8th, July, 2019. Channel Nine

THE Clarence is awash with ninja warriors as a former Grafton netball star hits our screens and kids of the Clarence go head to head in Yamba.

Verity Charles will appear on NBN's Australian Ninja Warrior with her husband, former rugby union player Nathan Charles, just two days after Yamba Bowling Club hosts its own Ninja Warrior event on Sunday.

The West Coast Fever centre said she had always loved the show and jumped at the chance when approached about the possibility of competing, especially against her husband.

"It was game on as soon as we found out," Ms Charles said.

"We always back each other, we are husband and wife for sure. But when it comes to any sport it is usually pretty heated.

"It was pretty exciting to go up against him."

Despite being an elite athlete, Ms Charles said the course was unlike anything she had seen before and even a few training sessions at the ninja academy could not prepare her for the arena.

"It is a pretty intimidating course," she said.

"There is a lot of technique to it and some people train for years to compete."

"But we had no idea what we were doing and were just excited to be there."

Ms Charles relished the opportunity to compete as an individual, something she said was unfamiliar having always played team sports.

Ms Charles said competing as an individual in a sporting arena was appealing and she enjoyed the psychological challenge that came with it.

"Looking at it now and seeing how incredible these athletes are, it has definitely opened my eyes up to focusing on new kinds of strength."

The Yamba Bowling Club's Junior Ninja Warrior event will be held on Sunday and Verity Charles will appear on Australian Ninja Warrior on NBN on Tuesday.