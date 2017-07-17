22°
Game of Thrones: This is the cheapest way to watch it

Matthew Dunn | 17th Jul 2017 12:43 PM

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.
A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7. Contributed

THE wait is over and Game of Thrones season 7 will be premiere in Australia Monday morning.

If you are looking for the cheapest way to legally watch the latest season, here are your options:


FOXTEL NOW
Gone are the days of needing 12-month Foxtel contract to watch Game of Thrones, with the company's upgraded streaming service offering a cheap alternative.

Foxtel Now has no lock in contracts and offers a two-week free trial to new customers, meaning you can potentially get the first two episodes without even paying a cent.

At just $15 per month, Foxtel Now's 'pop pack' is the cheapest way to watch GoT season 7 on the service.

 

The package will stream every episode at 11am, with an encore playing at 8:30pm - or you can watch it on demand after the initial airing.

With Foxtel now allowing simultaneous streaming on two devices, you could split the cost with roommate or family member and pay just $7.50 per month.

As there is no lock-in contracts, you can also cancel your subscription after the last episode airs, meaning you only have to pay for a couple billing cycles.

Foxtel also has all the episodes from seasons 1-6 if you're in the mood for a refresh.


ITUNES AND GOOGLE PLAY

While Foxtel has exclusive rights to Game Of Thrones for the duration of the season, once the last episode screens it will be become available to rent or purchase online from Google Play and iTunes.

For season six, the cost iTunes has of the full season in SD and HD for $24.99.

This option has the added benefit of being able to binge-watch the whole season in one go, although if you are a big fan, you will have to avoid two months of spoilers on social media. Good luck with that.


DVD / BLU-RAY

Yes, some people still buy DVDs and Blu-ray and getting Game Of Thrones season 7 on physical media will offer the benefit of a physical collectors edition and an array of exclusive special features - if you wait 10 months after the final episode airs.

Based on the pricing of season 6, you can expect to pay $24.98 on DVD or $29.98 for Blu-ray, with the later offering the most premium audio and video quality of any format.


BE CAUTIOUS OF PIRACY

While many might be quick to claim availability options are too limited in Australia, it must be pointed out that customers in the US face the same structure.

In the states customers would need a subscription for HBO Now as it holds exclusive rights, like Foxtel does in Australia.

With such an investment into the show, HBO has recently become for active in its fight against Game of Thrones pirates.

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.
Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones. Foxtel

Last year, HBO's anti-piracy partner IP Echelon sent thousands of warnings to ISPs, calling for them to take action against alleged pirates of Game of Thrones season 6.

"As the owner of the IP address, HBO requests that [ISP] immediately contact the subscriber who was assigned the IP address at the date and time below with the details of this notice, and take the proper steps to prevent further downloading or sharing of unauthorised content and additional infringement notices," the warning read, reported TorrentFreak.

Legally, ISPs are not obligated to forward these emails, but don't be surprised if you receive one in your inbox.

HBO and Foxtel have also been aggressive in getting piracy sites blocked, with the most popular torrents removed shortly after they appear online.

News Corp, the publisher of this website, is a 50 per cent owner of Foxtel.

News Corp Australia

