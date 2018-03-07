Games baton relay honour

Former Yamba girl Hannah Smith will be carrying the Queens Relay baton in Yamba as it heads to the Gold Coast for the opening of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on April 4.

YAMBA'S Hannah Smith will take part in the Queen's Baton Relay at Roma in Queensland today ahead of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The 2017 Clarence Valley Young Citizen of the Year, who now lives in Brisbane, was nominated for her success as a competitive athlete and her dedication in helping students at TAFE Queensland SkillsTech reach their full potential.

Ms Smith has been working as a Learning Support Tutor at TAFE Queensland SkillsTech's Eagle Farm training centre while completing a dual degree in engineering and science.

She was nominated by her colleagues to represent the region in the relay. She said she was honoured to have been recognised and thrilled to have the opportunity to take part in the longest relay in history.

"I feel humbled and grateful to have been nominated by my colleagues,” she said.

Representing TAFE Queensland in the QBR will add to the list of accolades that Ms Smith has achieved which include being named the Clarence Valley Young Citizen of the Year for 2017, the Clarence Lifeguard of the Year in 2015/16, and participating in the 2015 Centenary Exhibition Surf Boat Race in Gallipoli.

Hannah She also plays at a first grade level for the Yeronga Australian Football Club in the Queensland Women's Australian Football League (QWAFL) and aims to inspire young women in sport.

"Being an athlete requires so much sacrifice across all aspects of your life, with little recognition for the amount of work that gets put in. This is what makes the Commonwealth Games so important. It allows these amazingly talented and hard-working people to showcase what they do, as well as what it takes to get there.

"Sport plays such a big part in my life and I am really passionate about being a part of something that recognises and appreciates athletes.”

In total the baton will be carried by about 3,800 people.