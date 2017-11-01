Games for the young and old

FUN AND GAMES: Ronann Naylor, Stone Owen, Digby and Anne Farrell, Kaye Kratz, Gretel Farrell and Will Casey at the Copwer Public School Grandparents Day where they played old fashioned and new games and enjoyed morning tea together.

FUN AND GAMES: Ronann Naylor, Stone Owen, Digby and Anne Farrell, Kaye Kratz, Gretel Farrell and Will Casey at the Copwer Public School Grandparents Day where they played old fashioned and new games and enjoyed morning tea together. Caitlan Charles

HOW MUCH fun can you have in one day?

The kids from Cowper Public School, their parents, uncles, aunties and grandparents sure tried to find out when they came in for Grandparents Day.

Sitting down to noughts and crosses, jacks and a few more modern games, the kids and their grandparents had a chance to talk about and experience what going to school was like in the past.

Anne Farrell and Kay Kratz enjoyed their morning playing with their grandchildren and shared a few memories of their time at school.

"It was very different to today's schooling, I was very remote to what this area is, I lived in the hills of Mullumbimby," Ms Farrell said.

"We walked to school... it was about a mile and a half in all weathers, we didn't think anything of it. We didn't have a uniform and we wore bare feet, so when I went to high school, it was a bit of a shock."

Ms Kratz, on the other hand, caught the bus to school in Grafton from Junction Hill.

"When you couldn't fit any more kids in, you were stuffed in, and when you couldn't fit any more on, you got the day off school," she laughed.

"I think we said the bus was full a lot of times when it wasn't."

Ms Farrell and Ms Kratz were playing jacks with their grandchildren, but the game has changed a lot since they were young.

"They were chicken bone, back then, it wasn't plastic," Ms Farrell said.

"You used to save them when you had a chicken dinner, you'd save the bone," Ms Kratz added.

"Most of (our games) were made out of rubbish, something that was left over."

Both grandmas said even with the wonders of modern technology, they still play the old school games with their grandchildren sometimes.

"You do their things, but you play your games as well," Ms Farrell said.