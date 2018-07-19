Menu
Assault, 29 Grant Street, Bacchus Marsh.
Crime

Terror as machetes, taser used in latest home invasion

by Ryan Tennison
19th Jul 2018 9:32 AM
VICIOUS thugs armed with a machete, taser and a baseball bat are on the run after bashing two men in a home invasion in Melbourne's west overnight.

Seven or eight men are believed to have broken into the house at Bronton Close in Kurunjang about 1.45am before assaulting the men with a range of weapons, police said.

The gang then fled.

A 56-year-old man, a 22-year-old man who live at the property and a 19-year-old Brookfield woman received minor injuries and were treated by ambulance officers at the scene.

Police at the scene of a home invasion at Kurunjang. Photo: Patrick Herve
Up to eight males are believed to be involved in the assault at Kurunjang. Photo: Patrick Herve
It is understood the Brookfield woman suffered her injuries while fleeing the house.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

The scene of the assault at Bronton Close in Melbourne’s west. Photo: Patrick Herve
