Gang members gloat about stealing footy star’s car

MEMBERS of a notorious Brisbane gang have taken to social media to gloat about stealing a Brisbane AFL player's luxury car.

A white Mercedes Benz reportedly belonging to Brisbane Lions star Charlie Cameron was stolen from his home late last week.

On Sunday, Brisbane's Southside gang took to social media taunting Cameron and posting photos of themselves with an identical vehicle.

A notorious Brisbane gang is taking credit for the theft of Charlie Cameron's car. Picture: supplied

One Instagram page posted a photo of two young men leaning on a white Mercedes Benz that appears to be Cameron's car.

In the caption, the gang tagged Charlie Cameron's Instagram account.

The same photo was reposted by another crime account along with a photo of the car in Cameron's driveway and a caption that simply read:

"HAHAHAH".

The thieves posed with the white Mercedes Benz and tagged AFL Star Charlie Cameron in the post. Picture: supplied

Three men were pictured with a similar car and another black Range Rover in another photo posted by the Southside Gang on Sunday.

A break and enter at Cameron's residence was reported to police at about 6.45am Friday morning.

It is believed Cameron's car - a white Mercedes-Benz, number plate 400 ZFT - was stolen between about 10.30pm Thursday night and 6am Friday morning.

Photos of a white Mercedes Benz (identical to Cameron's vehicle) were posted to Southside gang's Instagram page. Picture: supplied

The Lions' star forward was in Melbourne playing at the AFL State of Origin fundraiser for bushfire victims.

Cameron's Lions teammate Mitch Robinson has urged his twitter followers to make contact if they had seen anything suspicious around the Cameron's Norman Park home.