Gang taunts AFL star after stealing Merc

"Gang members" stole Charlie Cameron's car while he was away for the bushfire relief charity match.

MEMBERS of a Brisbane "gang" have taunted Brisbane Lions star Charlie Cameron on social media after appearing to steal his luxury Mercedes Benz.

The 2019 All-Australian had his car stolen on the weekend while he was in Melbourne playing in the State of Origin bushfire relief charity match, helping raise much-needed funds.

But on Sunday, members of Brisbane's Southside "gang" taunted Cameron by posting photos of themselves with an identical car and tagging the forward on Instagram.

The photo was re-posted by another account with the caption "HAHAHAH".

His Lions teammate Mitch Robinson shared a photo of the luxury car, asking for anyone who might've seen anything in the Norman Park suburb of Brisbane.

🚨🚨

Charlie Cameron’s car was stolen

early ours this morning

In Norman park! If you’ve potentially seen it or noticed anything suspicious in the area, please contact us. pic.twitter.com/0kkjRgU5fa — Mitch Robinson (@MitchRobinson05) February 28, 2020

The Courier-Mail reported police were informed of a break and enter at Cameron's residence at 6.45am on Friday.

Cameron's car is a white Mercedes Benz with the licence plate 400 ZFT.

He moved to Brisbane after the 2017 season and had a breakout year in 2019, kicking 57 goals and helping the Lions climb from the bottom four into the top two on the ladder.

