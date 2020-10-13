Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Former bikie killed in execution-style murder (The Today Show)
News

Gangland war fear as police stuck on border duty

by Alexandria Utting and Paul Weston
13th Oct 2020 7:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE fear gangland wars will erupt on the Gold Coast as their resources are stretched by pandemic duties.

Specialist officers tell the Bulletin a closer eye would have been kept on notorious bikie Shane Bowden - fatally shot in his driveway on Monday morning - if they had not been roped into COVID border and hotel quarantine patrols.

Gold Coast police chief superintendent Mark Wheeler has previously said police pandemic duty was the "priority" to avoid a Victoria-type breakout, but on Monday said there were "still significant operations continuing with respect to organised crime".

Police check cars at the Queensland-NSW border on Griffith Street, Coolangatta. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Steve Holland
Police check cars at the Queensland-NSW border on Griffith Street, Coolangatta. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Steve Holland

A police source said of the slaying: "If the RAP (Rapid Action and Patrols Group) was functioning properly, he would have been on home visits.

"We would have been sitting off the place, nothing shorter. The moment you take the foot off the throat, this will happen. This is a shooting in a high-density living area. It's high risk to the community."

Specialist police, including bikie-busting taskforce Maxima cops and homicide detectives, as well as scientific officers and the DNA unit, had been deployed to man COVID hotels and border checkpoints.

Some senior police sources fear the slaying of Bowden, a Finks bikie, could spark the return of gangland warfare and that Mongols and Finks OMCGs had been preparing for a showdown for months.

"Expect more bodies on the street," one police source said.

Bowden's death comes almost one year after the alleged bikie-linked shooting of former Commanchero Shane Ross by Lone Wolf bikies.

Police check on cars at the border. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland.
Police check on cars at the border. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland.

Specialist officers say COVID deployments are taking them away from essential work and putting them "months behind" on protracted investigations.

One source said bikie-busting cops had been so stretched due to COVID deployments they did not have enough staff to get illegal guns off the street.

Bikie sources say southeast Queensland clubs are recruiting in huge numbers and have been stockpiling weapons.

In mid-2018 it was revealed bikies were back in business, after discovering that of the 67 gang members charged, 57 were back on the street on bail.

In August this year, four people were charged following a raid on a home in Pimpama.

Detectives from Taskforce Maxima and the dog squad executed a search warrant at a property on Fountain St. Police allege they uncovered a stash of firearms, cash and drugs belonging to the Finks.

Ammunition, knives, a taser, shot guns, rifles and a hand gun were also seized, with $23,000 cash, police claim.

Shane Bowden arrives at Southport Courthouse. Picture: Tertius Pickard.
Shane Bowden arrives at Southport Courthouse. Picture: Tertius Pickard.

It is understood police knew tensions between gangs were increasing recently.

Bowden was believed to have been working to strengthen the Gold Coast chapter of the Finks.

Police sources say the Finks have been flexing their Glitter Strip muscle in recent months, with members recently wearing Finks MC paraphernalia at shopping centres.

Police at the murder scene in Cox Street, Pimpama where notorious bikie Shane Bowden was gunned down in his driveway. Picture Glenn Hampson.
Police at the murder scene in Cox Street, Pimpama where notorious bikie Shane Bowden was gunned down in his driveway. Picture Glenn Hampson.

But Chief Supt Wheeler said to suggest a link between police undertaking COVID duty and the murder was untrue. He confirmed police from around the state had been deployed to COVID duties.

"To draw the conclusion that it was because police officers are performing a specific role is not correct," he said.

"There are still significant operations continuing with respect to organised crime. The Gold Coast has over 1000 police, including specialist units."

The driveway of the Pimpama home. Picture Glenn Hampson
The driveway of the Pimpama home. Picture Glenn Hampson

Chief Supt Wheeler said the public had nothing to fear from Bowden's murder and the case would be investigated fully. He backed the QPS response to COVID, saying in Victoria there had been tragic consequences.

The crime scene at Pimpama. Picture Glenn Hampson.
The crime scene at Pimpama. Picture Glenn Hampson.

"We are in a pandemic. With this comes significant challenges for police and we need to balance business as usual with the critical need to ensure our hotel quarantine and border control is done appropriately."

 

paul.weston@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Gangland war fear as police stuck on border duty

More Stories

Show More
border shutdown coronavirus crime murder outlaw motorcycle gangs queensland queensland border shane bowden

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DA boom brings new hope to bushfire disaster zone

        Premium Content DA boom brings new hope to bushfire disaster zone

        News ‘We need to ensure that if we ever have a firestorm come through like we had in November, we have a better chance of our house surviving.’

        Magistrate slams rider involved in late-night police pursuit

        Premium Content Magistrate slams rider involved in late-night police pursuit

        Crime 42-year-old man showed a ‘complete disregard for his life’ when he led police on a...

        Have your say: Who should be Premier?

        Premium Content Have your say: Who should be Premier?

        Politics Gladys Berejiklian ICAC: Liberal MPs ready in case Premier resigns

        • 13th Oct 2020 6:46 AM
        Where you can find a job in NSW right now

        Premium Content Where you can find a job in NSW right now

        Employment The 90,000 jobs, by region, that are waiting to be filled

        • 13th Oct 2020 6:44 AM