‘Gangster’ planned to burgle police station for meth stash

A WANT-TO-BE gangster planned to burglarise a police station to get his methamphetamine stash back.

The drug trafficker also told an associate, during a discussion about buying a shortened firearm, that he wanted to be a gangster.

The discussions were overhead by police during an operation to nab meth dealers in a Central Queensland town.

Another comment they overheard the trafficker say was he was "getting rich. F--- getting high".

The methamphetamines dealer also attempted to burgle a police station in order to get his drugs back.

Beau Rasmussen, 35, and his co-accused and former partner, Erin Dawn Green, 33, were sentenced in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton today for their six-month meth trafficking business where they sold at least 170g of meth in 126 transactions to 22 customers.

Green pleaded guilty to one count each of trafficking, fraud and possessing a dangerous drug in excess of two grams.

Rasmussen pleaded guilty to one count each of trafficking, fraud, possessing a weapon, possessing a dangerous drug in excess of two grams, driving while disqualified, possessing property suspected to be proceeds of a drug crime, disobeying authority, possessing a dangerous drug and four counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Phillips said the offending was a joint criminal enterprise with Rasmussen selling at least 140.6g of meth worth $41,125 in 91 transactions while Green sold at least 30.1g in 35 transactions worth $10,949.

The court heard Rasmussen sourced meth from outside the region, including the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

Justice Graeme Crow said police intercepted calls which outlined their trafficking between July 9, 2018 and December 19, 2018, with a 33 day gap in August and September.

"This is a very serious example of trafficking," he said.

"It involves a great deal of methamphetamines.

"It is a truly evil thing that you became involved in."

Mr Phillips said Rasmussen made threats of violence to get debts repaid.

He said he tried to get his hands on a shortened firearm, but lucked out with someone else buying the weapon he wanted.

"They weren't just addicts in the grips of their addiction," Mr Phillips said.

"Rasmussen, in his own words, wanted to be a gangster."

Justice Crow said the gangster comment - "I'm going to be a gangster" was made during to conversation about purchasing the firearm.

Rasmussen's barrister Maree Willey said her client was boasting.

Mr Phillips said Rasmussen was also overheard telling an associate he was "getting rich. F--- getting high".

The pair were approved a $23,000 loan on December 4, 2018, by Latitude Finances Australia fraudulently, providing Green's father's details and Rasmussen answering to that name when staff called to check facts.

Justice Crow said Rasmussen had been a victim of a violent armed assault prior to the loan application and the pair had sought the loan to pay off debts.

The court heard it was claimed Rasmussen would also "do some damage with it", referring to purchasing more drugs to sell.

The pair transferred the loan funds into other accounts in smaller amounts.

The court heard police intercepted the pair driving on December 14 at Thangool with Green returning a positive roadside drug test.

Police searched the vehicle and took it back to the police station.

Rasmussen contacted an associate and urged them to call triple-0 and distract police while he burglarised the station to get back his meth stash - 39.54g hidden in a new stereo.

The station burglary did not take place.

Police executed a search warrant on the pair's residence in Biloela on January 31, 2019, and found $795 cash and an extendible baton.

Rasmussen was intercepted driving while disqualified on November 29 after being disqualified in August for two years.

He supplied marijuana on four occasions - 27.8g on August 6, two lots of 7g on October 4 and 45.4g on October 26.

Mr Phillips said Green had made steps towards rehabilitation.

Green's barrister Jordan Ahlstrand provided the court with 35 documents containing references, letters from rehabilitation services, drug test reports and others.

He said his client was supported in court by her parents and brother.

Mr Ahlstrand said Green turned to drugs after her marriage broke down, and after four years of having custody of her two children, they moved to Brisbane to live with their father.

He said Green then entered a relationship with Rasmussen and quickly became addicted to meth.

Since her arrest, she had started her rehabilitation, undergoing seven drug tests spread across the 19 months until her sentence date, spending four months in a Salvation Army drug rehabilitation centre, fully complying with bail conditions and started studying a Diploma in Counselling.

Ms Willey said her client did not have the access to such rehabilitation as Green because he was remanded in custody since his arrest.

She said he had done everything he could do, given he had also been in custody during COVID-19.

Ms Willey said Rasmussen had dabbled in drugs over the years, but turned to using more regularly after his 12-year relationship broke down and his former partner took their four children to live in South Australia.

She said his father died the same year.

Justice Crow sentenced Green - who had one minor prior offence on her criminal record from 2016 - to 8.5 years prison, declared one day presentence custody and set parole eligibility at September 29, 2021.

He ordered Rasmussen - who had four prior drug convictions on his criminal record - to nine years prison, declared 554 days presentence custody and set parole eligibility for November 30, 2021.

Justice Crow also disqualified Rasmussen from driving for a further two years.

The court heard Green and Rasmussen were no longer in a relationship