Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Gardener spared jail over pot find

by Alexandria Utting
12th Feb 2019 4:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GARDENER caught with 15 cannabis plants in his backyard has been spared jail time after a court heard he had been using the drug to deal with chronic pain.

Daniel Fischer, 39, injured his back at high school and had a spinal fusion several years ago, but has suffered from pain most of his life.

In 2004, he was caught with marijuana and police found him with one cannabis plant in 2008.

So in 2018, when police found 15 plants dotted around his home near Ipswich, it was "not his first rodeo", the Brisbane District Court was on Tuesday told.

Fischer pleaded guilty to producing about 10kg of the drug and possessing a pipe.

He was sentenced to four months jail, but granted immediate parole and had no conviction recorded after several references given to the court "spoke very highly of him".

The court heard the 39-year-old, who runs a gardening business, is in essence a pensioner.

His defence barrister told the court Fischer has now realised he needed to stop using the illegal drug to treat his life-long back condition and was investigating medical cannabis treatments.

Judge Michael Shanahan noted during sentencing he had been told on previous occasions medical cannabis was difficult to source for those who need it but Fischer should "explore that as best you can".

drug laws editors picks medicinal cannabis queensland crime

Top Stories

    Two men jailed over escape attempt from Grafton court cells

    premium_icon Two men jailed over escape attempt from Grafton court cells

    Crime AFTER two men were refused bail in Grafton Local Court in January, desperation got the better of them as they tried to make a break for it

    Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    premium_icon Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    Council News The $1.4 million project has received backlash from some residents

    Help Zac through life-changing surgery

    premium_icon Help Zac through life-changing surgery

    People and Places A Yamba family are grateful for community support for their son

    • 14th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
    Man jailed for perverting the course of justice

    premium_icon Man jailed for perverting the course of justice

    Crime Calls from prison made to pressure victim to sign false declaration