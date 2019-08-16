Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The community is rallying around popular Lower Clarence astrologist and long time Daily Examiner columnist Bev Murray and her family after Bev was recently diagnosed with a rare terminal cancer.
The community is rallying around popular Lower Clarence astrologist and long time Daily Examiner columnist Bev Murray and her family after Bev was recently diagnosed with a rare terminal cancer.
News

Garnering support for loving mum

Lesley Apps
by
16th Aug 2019 10:15 AM

WELL-KNOWN Lower Clarence astrologist and one of The Daily Examiner's much loved columnists Bev Murray is receiving treatment for a rare terminal cancer and the community has been rallying behind the family after hearing the devastating news.

Bev's children have reached out publicly, hoping to ease the financial burden faced by their "beautiful, strong and loving mum” and their dad, Michael.

Both parents are self-employed so the siblings have created a crowd-funding campaign, which has so far raised more than $13,000, to help their parents concentrate on spending quality time together instead of worrying about how they'll pay medical bills and other expenses.

"We don't know how long mum has left with us. This is the hardest thing our family has had to go through and we are asking for your support,” the heartfelt message reads.

Bev and Michael with two of their daughters. The girls have started a crowdfunding page to help their parents at this difficult time.
Bev and Michael with two of their daughters. The girls have started a crowdfunding page to help their parents at this difficult time.

They said their dad has had to cut back on work in order to care for their mum, who is now not able to work at all.

"Our parents have never hesitated to help others or contribute to their community, and now it's our turn to support them.”

The girls said it was a challenging time for everyone and wanted their parents' time together to be as stress-free as it could be.

Loving couple Bev and Michael Murray.
Loving couple Bev and Michael Murray.

"So they can focus on what matters and enjoy being in this world together and live life as fully as possible.

"We're so grateful to everyone who has shown us support. It's not always easy asking for help, but the beautiful messages and generous contributions we've received are a reflection of the kind and generous community that surrounds our parents.”

You can contribute to the Murray family's GoFundMe page by searching 'Help Bev Murray's cancer fight' and follow the links.

If you have trouble using this platform and would still like to contribute, contact The Daily Examiner on 66430561 for assistance.

cancer battle clarence valley crowdfunding gofundme gofundme campaign lower clarence
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley dog attack statistics revealed

    premium_icon Clarence Valley dog attack statistics revealed

    Council News CLARENCE Valley Council has revealed the number of dog attacks in the region this year, and said most of them could have been avoided

    Respect key to growth and success of Magpies

    premium_icon Respect key to growth and success of Magpies

    Rugby League 'In 2020 we will have a home. Next year we WILL go again'

    Why Alan Jones 'sock down the throat' comment is dangerous

    premium_icon Why Alan Jones 'sock down the throat' comment is dangerous

    Opinion Shock jock out of line with 'shove a sock down her throat' comment

    Grafton's eyesores and other unfriendly infrastructure

    premium_icon Grafton's eyesores and other unfriendly infrastructure

    Opinion There's plenty to irritate the visitor from bins to backend parking