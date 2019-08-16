Garnering support for loving mum

The community is rallying around popular Lower Clarence astrologist and long time Daily Examiner columnist Bev Murray and her family after Bev was recently diagnosed with a rare terminal cancer.

WELL-KNOWN Lower Clarence astrologist and one of The Daily Examiner's much loved columnists Bev Murray is receiving treatment for a rare terminal cancer and the community has been rallying behind the family after hearing the devastating news.

Bev's children have reached out publicly, hoping to ease the financial burden faced by their "beautiful, strong and loving mum” and their dad, Michael.

Both parents are self-employed so the siblings have created a crowd-funding campaign, which has so far raised more than $13,000, to help their parents concentrate on spending quality time together instead of worrying about how they'll pay medical bills and other expenses.

"We don't know how long mum has left with us. This is the hardest thing our family has had to go through and we are asking for your support,” the heartfelt message reads.

Bev and Michael with two of their daughters. The girls have started a crowdfunding page to help their parents at this difficult time.

They said their dad has had to cut back on work in order to care for their mum, who is now not able to work at all.

"Our parents have never hesitated to help others or contribute to their community, and now it's our turn to support them.”

The girls said it was a challenging time for everyone and wanted their parents' time together to be as stress-free as it could be.

Loving couple Bev and Michael Murray.

"So they can focus on what matters and enjoy being in this world together and live life as fully as possible.

"We're so grateful to everyone who has shown us support. It's not always easy asking for help, but the beautiful messages and generous contributions we've received are a reflection of the kind and generous community that surrounds our parents.”

You can contribute to the Murray family's GoFundMe page by searching 'Help Bev Murray's cancer fight' and follow the links.

If you have trouble using this platform and would still like to contribute, contact The Daily Examiner on 66430561 for assistance.