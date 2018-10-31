Draw delivers Brennan tough task to turn Titans around

Garth Brennan has a tough job to get the Titans into finals contention. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

THE Titans have been hit with one of the toughest draws in the NRL next season as coach Garth Brennan looks to deliver the Gold Coast their first finals appearance since 2016.

The Titans will face this year's top eight teams in 14 of 24 matches next season, leaving Brennan with a monumental task to secure his first play-offs appearance as an NRL head coach.

To compare the Titans' draw, reigning premiers the Roosters will only play this year's top eight teams in 12 games while runners-up Melbourne will have 11 games against the top clubs.

That means more than half of the Storm's matches next year will be against teams that did not qualify for last season's finals.

The Titans will face this year's finals teams the Sharks, Warriors, Panthers, Broncos, Dragons and Storm twice next year.

They have avoided two clashes against top-four teams the Roosters and Rabbitohs, with neither of those clubs to visit Cbus Super Stadium.

That means the reigning premiers will not play on the Gold Coast in 2019.

After taking matches to Toowoomba and Gladstone last year because of the Commonwealth Games, the Titans will play 11 home games at Cbus Super Stadium.

Their remaining home game will be part of the Round 9 Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium where they will face the Sharks in the first game of the event.

The Titans have only secured three games on free-to-air television next season and will play seven matches in the unpopular 6pm Friday timeslot.

Matches expected to draw big crowds on the Gold Coast include the Warriors in Round 14, however it will be on a Friday at 6pm, and the Broncos in Round 19 in the fan friendly 5.30pm timeslot.

Jarryd Hayne could make his first appearance on the Gold Coast since leaving the Titans in Round 22 on a Friday night at 6pm.

FULL 2019 FIXTURE

ROUND 1

Sunday, Mar 17

Titans vs. Raiders CBus Super Stadium 6:10pm

ROUND 2

Saturday, Mar 2

Sharks vs. Titans Shark Park 3:00pm

ROUND 3

Sunday, Mar 31

Rabbitohs vs. Titans ANZ Stadium 6:10pm

ROUND 4

Friday, Apr 5

Warriors vs. Titans Mt Smart Stadium 6:00pm

ROUND 5

Friday, Apr 12

Titans vs. Panthers CBus Super Stadium 6:00pm

ROUND 6

Sunday, Apr 21

Titans vs. Knights CBus Super Stadium 2:00pm

ROUND 7

Saturday, Apr 27

Tigers vs. Titans Scully Park Tamworth 5:30pm

ROUND 8

Friday, May 3

Cowboys vs. Titans 1300Smiles Stadium 6:00pm

ROUND 9

Thursday, May 9

Titans vs. Sharks Suncorp Stadium 7:50pm

ROUND 10

Saturday, May 18

Titans vs. Bulldogs CBus Super Stadium 3:00pm

ROUND 11

Friday, May 24

Sea Eagles vs. Titans Lottoland 6:00pm

ROUND 12

Sunday, Jun 2

Titans vs. Cowboys CBus Super Stadium 4:05pm

ROUND 13

Sunday, Jun 9

Broncos vs. Titans Suncorp Stadium 2:00pm

ROUND 14

Friday, Jun 14

Titans vs. Warriors CBus Super Stadium 6:00pm

ROUND 15

Saturday, Jun 29

Titans vs. Sea Eagles CBus Super Stadium 3:00pm

ROUND 16

BYE

ROUND 17

Friday, Jul 12

Panthers vs. Titans Panthers Stadium 6:00pm

ROUND 18

Sunday, Jul 21

Titans vs. Storm CBus Super Stadium 2:00pm

ROUND 19

Saturday, Jul 27

Titans vs. Broncos CBus Super Stadium 5:30pm

ROUND 20

Sunday, Aug 4

Roosters vs. Titans TBA 2:00pm

ROUND 21

Saturday, Aug 10

Dragons vs. Titans Jubilee Stadium 3:00pm

ROUND 22

Friday, Aug 16

Titans vs. Eels CBus Super Stadium 6:00pm

ROUND 23

Sunday, Aug 25

Storm vs. Titans AAMI Park 2:00pm

ROUND 24

Saturday, Aug 31

Knights vs. Titans McDonald Jones Stadium 3:00pm

ROUND 25

Saturday, Sep 7

Titans vs. Dragons CBus Super Stadium 7:35pm

