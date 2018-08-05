Menu
Konrad Hurrell of the Titans is tackled.
Rugby League

‘If we were a racehorse there would be a stewards inquiry’

by Simon Brunsdon
5th Aug 2018 9:15 AM

GOLD Coast coach Garth Brennan has taken aim at his players and admits he is puzzled by the side's inconsistency over the course of the 2018 NRL season.

The Titans lost to wooden spoon contenders Parramatta at ANZ Stadium on Saturday, a week after trouncing top-eight outfit Warriors 36-12.

Brennan cast a frustrated figure post-game when fielding questions from the media, and gave his squad a clip around the ear for their performance.

"I think if we were a racehorse there would be a stewards inquiry compared to last week's performance," Brennan said.

"That's the most disappointing thing about it.

"The whole night (the Eels) ran harder, tackled harder, and wanted it more, and until our guys the NRL is a tough game and you have to turn up every week we're going to have that inconsistency in our game.

"The damage was done in that first half with our attitude right from the start."

Titans skipper Ryan James was equally disappointed with the result against Parramatta and also referenced last week's victory over the Warriors.

James pointed the finger at himself and the rest of the playing group for the disappointing result.

"It was the way we started, like myself letting Tim Mannah run over me for that first try, that's probably the softest try I've ever been a part of," James said.

"It was disappointing to do that after what we did last week … we played well, competed well and stuck to the game plan, and this week we couldn't.

"Nothing fell into place."

