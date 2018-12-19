‘Absolute garbage’: Pogba accused of dancing on Jose’s grave

Gary Neville labelled suggestions Paul Pogba accidentally sent a cryptic tweet shortly after Jose Mourinho's sacking as "garbage".

The French midfielder, whose chequered relationship with Mourinho during their time at Manchester United regularly dominated the headlines, tweeted a caption contest to a picture of himself looking bemused within an hour of Mourinho's departure on Tuesday morning - but soon deleted it.

Hashtags included with the tweet suggested it had been posted after Pogba's attendance at an Adidas event on Monday night - but Neville told a The Debate special there was no excuse and that tensions between the pair had run as deep as had been suggested.

He said: "There is probably a high level of dislike there, but Jose Mourinho lost his job this morning and Paul Pogba and his people put that post out - don't fall for this coincidence scheduled tweet nonsense, it's garbage, absolute garbage.

"I think he would have liked to have gone public earlier on Jose, and how the club is at this moment in time.

"But on Jose's side, I bet he thought when Paul Pogba won the World Cup in the summer he was coming back to an impossible situation where he thought this player is going to be out of control now.

"I do believe that dancing on the grave of the manager who has just been sacked is out of order.

"Paul Pogba, there is no doubt, has fallen out with the manager. He doesn't believe in him, he doesn't like him, he doesn't think he's a good coach probably, and vice-versa.

"Jose Mourinho doesn't think Paul Pogba is as good a player as he thinks he is. There's been a complete breakdown in the last six months between the pair of them, probably the last year."

This story originally appeared on Sky Sports UK.