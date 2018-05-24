'I wasn't dishonest about it': Driver's take on fuel theft

THUMBS UP: Frugal motorist James Deighton, 29, leaves court after admitting to several LPG drive off offences.

HE PUMPED gas into his Ford Falcon then drove away without paying.

But James Deighton wasn't finished. He did it again, then again, telling police he was self-employed and had to get to work.

The conscientious worker did his LPG drive-offs three times in three weeks, returning to do it again at one of the victim servos, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Deighton, 29, from Booval, pleaded guilty to three charges of unauthorised dealings with shop goods on February 26 at Caltex Goodna; March 3 at Dinmore 7-Eleven; and March 15 at Caltex Goodna.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Deighton was driving a silver Ford Falcon in all three offences and pumped LPG, making no attempt to pay.

He said Deighton was spoken to by police at Indooroopilly on March 22 on another matter and had recalled the events, saying he was having trouble with work and did not have enough money to pay for the fuel.

"I'm self-employed. To get to work I needed fuel," Deighton said.

"I've got a new job, I'm happy to pay.

"I didn't change my licence plates.

"I wasn't dishonest about it. I just needed to get to work."

Magistrate Louisa Pink said Deighton had a lengthy criminal history with previous offences of the same type.

"I appreciate things can be difficult but it doesn't mean you can go and steal fuel," she said.

Deighton was fined $500 and ordered to pay a total of $140.64 compensation for the stolen gas.