The Goonellabah Hazmat unit.
News

Up to 60 people evacuated after gas leak

Cathy Adams
by
4th Oct 2020 6:11 PM

UPDATE 6.30pm: AN EXCLUSION zone was put in place around the United Service Station on Ballina Rd after LPG gas leaked from a 10,000 litre holding tank, forcing the evacuation of people nearby.

Fire & Rescue NSW were called to the service station at 3.36pm, where they detected gas in the atmosphere.

The scene was secured due to the possibility of explosion, and fog lines were deployed, which are misting hoses used to disperse the gas in the air. 

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said gas is heavier than air and has the potential to settle in drains and low lying areas, where it has the potential to be ignited by a variety of different sources.

About 50 people were evacuated from the Lismore Workers Club and eight from the Bounty Motel.

Fire & Rescue managed to stop the leak at about 5pm and the gas contained.

 

Original story: THE streets around the United Service Station on Ballina Rd in Lismore have reportedly been shut down due to a gas leak.

Social media posts report sections of Ballina Rd and Keen St were closed and the Lismore Workers Club was reportedly evacuated due to the leak.

More to come

Lismore Northern Star

