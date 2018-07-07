Menu
At around 11pm last night emergency workers were called to the vicinity of Martin Place after reports of a gas leak and very large loud hissing noise. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Sydney CBD in lockdown, trains cancelled

7th Jul 2018 8:42 AM

A GAS leak has caused the closure of several roads around Martin Place in the Sydney CBD, leaving much of the city looking like a disaster zone in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Pedestrians noticed a "strong smell" and a "loud noise" at approximately 11pm Friday night, while Fire and Rescue NSW sent 50 firefighters to what they described as a "major gas leak".

"The smell was just horrible," one woman told The Daily Telegraph.

NSW MP Catherine Cusack tweeted saying she was "inside a lockdown zone" while others have described it as a "tidal wave of gas".

Castlereagh Street, Elizabeth Street and Phillip Street Street have been closed between Hunter and King streets while Macquarie Street is closed between Hunter St and James Rd until further notice.

All trains will continue to run on the City Circular and Eastern Suburbs line but won't stop at Martin Place.

Motorists and commuters are warned to avoid the area as authorities work to patch the leak.

According to The Daily Telegraph, who spoke to on-scene emergency response crews, the leak "occurred after construction workers hit a major gas pipe located under a thin layer of asphalt".

Witness Eliott Oliver told 9news.com.au he heard a "torrential sound" that was "deafening".

"A lone police officer was standing outside and looked really surprised, telling us to get out of the area immediately.

"As we got to the end of the zone, a firefighter rushed to get us out of the zone and looked extremely surprised to see that there were people in the zone."

