Grafton Greyhound Racing Club's new manager, Glen Heaton.
Gates open as punters welcomed back to the track

TIM JARRETT
8th Jun 2020 7:00 AM
THE stage is set for a ripper night at the dogs as the track throws open the gates and welcomes the people back for a bevvie.

For the first time since mid-March the public will be invited to attend the Grafton Greyhound track after the State Government relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

The industry has been in a state of flux for months and while the Grafton Greyhound Racing club has fared better than most, becoming a regional hub for the sport, club manager Glen Heaton said he was looking forward to having a crowd back at the track.

For Heaton, who took on the role at the beginning of the crisis, tonight will actually be the first time he can experience the track with visitors.

“I have never seen people in there, we have had two months of lockdown.

“I know a lot of people are excited about it and looking forward to coming in.”

Heaton said while the bar would be open, the relatively quick decision to open meant the tote would not open until next week.

For the foreseeable future, though, entry will be free.

There will still be strict biosecurity measures in place, including temperature checks and a survey, as well as registration to enable contact tracing.

Patrons will be limited to 50, but Heaton said they were in a fortunate position in that trainers counted as staff, therefore would not be included in the overall total.

“Now the bars are opening up again they (State Government) have done a risk assessment and they are happy to allow patrons back in,” he said.

Heaton was grateful to have been able to continue operating as one of the few ‘hubs’ which Greyhound Racing NSW set up to limit travel across the state.

Racing was stopped in the city and meets were restricted to just 10 tracks statewide.

That decision ensured the industry could continue ticking over while almost all others were forced to close.

“For the industry it was really good to continue racing because a lot of people rely on that for income,” Heaton said.

“It has been a fantastic thing for Grafton to do and with our upcoming renovations it is an exciting time to be in the industry.”

