Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIGHLAND FLING: Maclean Scottish Town Dance Centre students are set for this year's Maclean Highland Gathering.
HIGHLAND FLING: Maclean Scottish Town Dance Centre students are set for this year's Maclean Highland Gathering. Jarrard Potter
News

Maclean ready to host annual gathering of the clans

Jarrard Potter
by
29th Mar 2018 4:00 AM

IT TAKES a big event for Maclean Scottish Town Dance Centre's Janet Gray to miss a Maclean Highland Gathering, but the chance to judge at this year's Highland Dance Champion of Champions competition in Newcastle was too good to refuse.

While Ms Gray will miss her first gathering in 18 years, she says her dancers will be ready to give it their all when they perform and compete this weekend.

"We will have 12 dancers all up, which is pretty good," Ms Gray said.

"There's a few new dancers who have started recently and this will be their first Highland Gathering dancing so that's exciting for them to be involved.

"They're all dancing well and have been working really hard so hopefully they do their best and go well."

Despite the traditional home of the gathering, the Maclean Showground, suffering severe damage from a heavy thunderstorm earlier this year, Ms Gray said she expected this year's Highland Gathering to be as big as ever.

"The Scots are a resilient lot, they'd make something out of nothing anyway, so I think it'll be pretty good," she said.

"It's such a big thing, they have to push through regardless. There was one year about eight years ago when the Champion of Champions was on in Queensland over Easter, so the Highland Gathering was moved to the week before Easter to accommodate the competitors who wanted to do both, but visitors still came to Maclean on Easter to see the gathering - but they missed it.

"After that I think everyone agreed to never do that again and leave it at Easter, no matter what.

"I think people will turn up to support it and, because the venue has taken a beating, it's all the more reason to come out and support the event."

Related Items

highland dancing highland gathering maclean scottish town of australia whatson
Grafton Daily Examiner
MP backs fishermen: 'They have been left behind'

MP backs fishermen: 'They have been left behind'

Politics "THEY have been left behind and I know I said they wouldn't be left behind because I was reassured they wouldn't be.”

  • 29th Mar 2018 5:00 AM
Seafood stores set for busy Good Friday

Seafood stores set for busy Good Friday

News Stores anticipate large Easter crowds with good catches expected

KIDZCHAT: What is on Lilith's mind?

KIDZCHAT: What is on Lilith's mind?

News We find out more about Lilith from Nymboida Public School

Indian restaurant adds spice to the Clarence Valley

premium_icon Indian restaurant adds spice to the Clarence Valley

Business Rustic flavours of Punjab unleashed at The Courtyard

Local Partners