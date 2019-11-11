Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cody Waldie, an 18-year-old Gatton teenager, was killed in a single vehicle crash at Brassall.
Cody Waldie, an 18-year-old Gatton teenager, was killed in a single vehicle crash at Brassall.
News

Teen killed in tragic highway crash identified

Ali Kuchel
, ali.kuchel@gattonstar.com.au
11th Nov 2019 5:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE teenager killed in a crash off the Warrego Highway on Monday morning has been identified.

Cody Waldie, an 18-year-old Gatton teenager, was killed in a single vehicle crash at Brassall this morning at 4.45.

Described as bright-eyed with a heart of gold, Cody was a 2018 graduate from Urangan State High School at Hervey Bay. He also played hockey, making the state under18 championship team last year.

His friends and family took to Facebook today to share their respects for the much-loved teen.

His godmother, Chloe Reuter, wrote "my darling grandson Cody, what I wouldn't do to bring you back to us. No words can describe the pain I am feeling today, love you forever xx".

Trey Thompson wrote that Cody was a nice person.

"I never really known him that well but from what I remember he helped me one day when I was younger when I was getting bullied he stood up for me and no one has ever did that for me now I gotta hope he is OK up in heaven I wished I got to know him better but he will always be dear to me for what he has done I got to say thanks Cody R. I. P".

Nakita Christina wrote "Rip Cody Waldie. Will always remember you're laughs and personality. Flight (sic) High".

cody waldie gatton lockyer valley news traffic fatality
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All hands on deck as fire surrounds iconic cattle properties

        premium_icon All hands on deck as fire surrounds iconic cattle properties

        Environment Sleepless nights for residents of Baryulgil as they fight fires on three fronts

        Level 4 water restrictions in place across Clarence Valley

        Level 4 water restrictions in place across Clarence Valley

        Council News Fires interrupt power supply to Shannon Creek Dam

        Sporting excellence runs in the family for Morans

        premium_icon Sporting excellence runs in the family for Morans

        Sport The father and daughter in-law duo received big awards on Saturday.

        CHECK LIST: What you need to consider if defending your home

        CHECK LIST: What you need to consider if defending your home

        News These are the questions you should ask yourself first