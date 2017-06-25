Gavin finding the way to success

GAVIN Rayward says there will be very little stopping when he competes in next weekend's eight-hour-long Northern NSW Raid race.

After all, it's just a sprint.

After recently competing in the GeoQuest 48-hour race, which was abandoned after 26 hours due to the torrential weather of the June long weekend, Rayward said it would be full speed for this event.

"It sounds like a long time to be out there, but it's really not,” he said.

"We'll just keep going the whole time.”

The event, being hosted by the Queensland Rogaine Association, is a navigation-style adventure race made up of running, mountain biking and kayaking legs, with the objective to get as many points as possible in the time limit.

"It's different from orienteering, which has more of a lineal course. This one, there are checkpoints everywhere and depending on how hard they are to get to, or how hard it is to navigate, they're worth different points,” Rayward said.

"So you usually get a few hours to plan the course out and choose how much distance you can cover in the eight hours and get as many points as you can.”

However, Rayward said once out on the trail, very little went to plan.

"The worst thing can be the vegetation you come across,” he said. "You can come across something like lantana and you've got to decide, do you plough through it or take another course.

"Of course you can get lost and go in circles for hours.”

Competitors are given a map, and take a compass to navigate between the checkpoints, and Rayward says the best competitors can judge their distance travelled from experience.

"Some guys just know how far they are going, so they can say, 'It'll take 10 minutes to do this kilometre, or a bit slower if it's heavier',” he said.

Rayward has organised the local Street-O on a Friday night for the past four years.

He said that despite the challenge of these events, he loved competing.

"Also, I think you kind of inspire other people to get out there and give it a crack ... and even through the Street-O, it's great to get other people active and outdoors.”

Enter at the webpage www.qldrogaine.asn.au with a four-hour event also available.