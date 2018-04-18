Gay rugby champs invite Folau to visit

Star Waratah and Wallaby Israel Folau, pictured offloading against the South Africa Stormers, has caused a storm of controversy by saying gays are destined for hell unless they repent.

Star Waratah and Wallaby Israel Folau, pictured offloading against the South Africa Stormers, has caused a storm of controversy by saying gays are destined for hell unless they repent. CRAIG GOLDING

RUGBY Australia has been criticised by gay world club rugby champions the Melbourne Chargers for its handling of the Israel Folau controversy.

The issue continues to make waves on after RA's decision not to sanction their superstar player for his comment on social media that gay people will go to hell unless they repent their "sins”.

Chargers president Xavier Goldie has sent an open invitation for devout Christian Folau to attend one of their training sessions in the hope he can understand why his comments are so hurtful to the gay community.

"In the past, Rugby Australia has been a leader on standing up for diversity and inclusion in the sport, including gay people,” Goldie said.

"We are disappointed they didn't take action in response to Folau's harmful comments.

"Penalising him wasn't their only option - they also could have asked him to meet with gay rugby players to hear why his comments are so incredibly harmful.”

The Chargers won the Bingham Cup, the biggest rugby tournament in the world in terms of participation, in 2016.

The club's plea to RA and Folau came after rugby's highest-profile referee, Nigel Owens, urged the former NRL star and AFL player to judge him on his character rather than his sexuality.

The Welshman, who has been in charge of more than 150 internationals, came out publicly in 2007 after attempting suicide at age 24, having struggled to come to terms with his sexuality.

The now 46-year-old said the comments would have been deeply hurtful during his difficult time, but stressed Folau was entitled to his beliefs.

Meanwhile, one-Test All Blacks halfback Brad Weber condemned Folau for his comment.

"My cousin and her partner, and my aunty and her partner are some of the most kind, caring and loving people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing,” Weber tweeted on Wednesday.

"To think that I play against someone that says they'll go to hell for being gay disgusts me.”

But Folau has received another high-profile supporter in Wallaby teammate Allan Alaalatoa.

The Brumbies prop, who was promoted to Australia vice-captain last year, said he could aspire to Folau's dedication to his religion.

Alaalatoa has checked in with Folau to see how he is coping with the added scrutiny after his controversial anti-gay views.

Alaalatoa says his Super Rugby rival is entitled to his opinion that comes with practising Christianity and he has seen firsthand how dedicated Folau is to his faith.

"I'm still trying to build that relationship there (with God),” Alaalatoa said on Wednesday.

"I was lucky enough to have a few times with him (Folau) in the Wallaby camp to see what's he about and mainly to see his beliefs as a Christian man.

"It's something for myself to look up to and hopefully at one stage in my life I could probably build towards.”

Folau revealed in a PlayersVoice column on Monday that he offered to walk away from the game in the wake of the controversy.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 131 114.

- AAP