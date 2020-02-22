Menu
Crime

Gay swim club’s moving tribute to teacher killed on M1

by Greg Stolz
22nd Feb 2020 7:59 PM
A GAY swimming club has paid emotional tribute to Brisbane private school-teacher Anthony Stott, who died in bizarre circumstances this month when he was allegedly kidnapped and then run over by a semi-trailer.

Posting on its Facebook page, the Aqualicious Masters Swimming Club said it had observed a minute's silence for 43-year-old Mr Stott, a popular French teacher at St Peters Lutheran College at Springfield.

 

Brisbane man Anthony Stott was hit and killed by a semi-trailer on the M1 NSW. Picture: Facebook
Brisbane man Anthony Stott was hit and killed by a semi-trailer on the M1 NSW. Picture: Facebook

 

The club - which describes itself as 'Brisbane's gay inclusive swimming squad welcoming swimmers of all abilities' - expressed 'deep sadness' at Mr Stott's tragic passing.

"Anthony was a longstanding member of Aqualicious," the club posted.

"Since joining the club in 2012, Anthony contributed both as a volunteer and competitor to the club and he will be very sadly missed by all who knew him.

 

A Facebook post by Aqualicious Masters Swimming Club.
A Facebook post by Aqualicious Masters Swimming Club.

 

"We want to express our deepest sympathy to his family and all those who knew him. He was a well-loved member of the club and will be deeply missed by us all. May he Rest in Peace."

The club also posted hotline numbers for Lifeline and gay support group Qlife.

A haunting photo of Mr Stott tied to a chair by his arms and neck hours before his death was allegedly circulated by those accused of holding him captive, in an attempt to identify him.

The photo, obtained by The Courier-Mail, was also tendered in court this week as police opposed bail for his three alleged kidnappers.

 

The final picture of Anthony Stott before he was killed.
The final picture of Anthony Stott before he was killed.

 

Award-winning vegetable growers Mark Frost, 46, and Lauren Grainger, 39, and their friend Craig Button, 49, were charged with detaining and assaulting Mr Stott in a Cudgera Creek farm shed for up to six-and-a-half hours on February 10.

He was allegedly tied to a chair at the farm and bashed with a golf club before he wandering onto the highway where he was fatally struck by a semi-trailer.

His silver BMW was found abandoned in the middle of the highway several hours earlier.

Tweed Heads Local Court heard claims that Mr Stott was armed with a knife, 'incoherent' and shoeless when he entered the Cudgera Creek property and that he was allegedly tied up to force him to confess why he was there.

 

A crime scene at a Kanes Rd, Cudgera Creek property where Anthony Stott was allegedly detained by Mark Francis Frost and Lauren Claire Grainger.
A crime scene at a Kanes Rd, Cudgera Creek property where Anthony Stott was allegedly detained by Mark Francis Frost and Lauren Claire Grainger.

 

Police alleged that Grainger took mobile photos of a 'distressed' Mr Stott tied to the chair.

She and Frost were denied bail after a magistrate ruled that they could interfere with the recovery of missing evidence, including the chair and rope.

But Button was released on bail on Friday, with strict conditions including that he surrender his passport and report four times a week to police.

A relative of Grainger's told The Courier-Mail that Mr Stott had shown up at the farmhouse out of the blue and told her and Frost that he was going to rob them.

"The whole thing is a witch-hunt, the police just want someone to blame because a man walked out on the M1 and was killed,' the relative said.

