GBomb diffused due to inclement weather

Action from the Bom Bom State Forrest as competitors take off at the start line of the 2017 GBomb Enduro. Debrah Novak

MOUNTAIN BIKES: The annual six-hour GBomb Enduro has fallen victim to the inclement weather once again, with all racing postponed from this weekend's schedule.

The team at Bom Bom Racing, a subsidiary of Grafton Cycle Club, made the tough decision to call off the event for a second time this year after the region copped about 50mm of rain over the weekend.

Race commissaire Grant Hodgins said week-long forecasts were also not on the side of the event organisers.

"It does feel like we can't win sometimes,” he said. "Even if we were as optimistic as possible and only looked at the favourable forecasts it still is not going to dry out enough.

"We just needed to take the hit and call it off early. We have a lot of riders who travel to the region to compete at the GBomb, and we needed to keep them in mind and give them enough time to make alterations to their travel plans.”

It was a tough blow for the Bom Bom Racing team who had already had to call the event off due to excessive rains last month.

While he was confident the event could be postponed to later in the year, Hodgins admitted there was not a lot of opportunities left.

"There is definitely not a lot of weekend's left in the calendar,” he said. "We have nothing confirmed as yet, but hopeful of a date in December.”