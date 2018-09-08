Gbomb race wide open without past champion

The annual Grafton GBomb returns to the trails at Bom Bom State Forest at South Grafton this weekend.

The annual Grafton GBomb returns to the trails at Bom Bom State Forest at South Grafton this weekend. Debrah Novak

CYCLING: Grafton Cycle Club member Erron Hennessy will be one of an elite group aiming to clinch the Triple Bomb Crown at the annual GBomb mountain bike classic this weekend.

A new initiative for the annual event, the Triple Bomb Crown will be decided by competitors' results across the three races, including the main event six-hour enduro.

Hennessy is one of five men aiming for the title and also includes fellow Grafton cyclists Stuart Boxhill and Grant Rodder.

In the women's Triple Crown, it will be local racer Michelle Newstead flying the flag for the Clarence in a field of four.

GBomb race commissaire Grant Hodgins said the club was happy with the number of nominations, with more than 110 individual cyclists taking to the trails through Bom Bom State Forrest across the event.

"We are up against it a bit with Queensland hosting its biggest mountain biking event of the year this weekend,” he said. "We set ourselves a goal of 100 entries across the three events, and we have smashed that with about 150.”

One name missing from the entry list is last year's solo male enduro winner Alwyn Miller of Inverell, who has had to pull out due to illness in the family.

It would have been an opportunity for the Inverell cyclist to notch five straight GBomb championships, but instead opens the door for a new champion to be crowned.

Organisers were also thrilled this week when Boxhill offered two nights' accommodation at his Tasmanian retreat, Derby Base, as a lucky door prize. The cottage is set on the steps of the Derby mountain bike trails, some of the best in the country.