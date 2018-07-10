GDSC a great deal for Ramornie Day

ALL roads lead to the GDSC Ramornie Handicap and Michael Sear, Ian Speechley, Mike Hall, Arthur Lysaught and GDSC CEO Garry Williams lead the way.

IN THE second year of their sponsorship of the Ramornie Handicap, the Grafton District Services Club is still providing its members with a benefit that many would like as they enter the course.

Entry is completely free.

"It was a great opportunity to broaden the club's outlook to July,” Chief Executive Officer Garry Williams said.

"We thought we'd get out into the racing community and give something back to them, and to our members.”

Mr Williams said that the sponsorship worked well last year, and he expected the offer of free entry to be taken up by their members, something which he said was excellent value for them, and those who hadn't yet joined.

"Things were a bit tight last year, but this year the community is flying and the club is flying,” he said.

"And out relationship has always been good with the jockey club, but we've always been on the fringe; this gets us involved directly on the day.”

Gates open for the Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap Day at 10.30am.

Entry is free for GDSC members.

There are buses to and from the racecourse, with live music on the West lawn and tickets available from the CRJC office.