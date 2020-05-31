GDSC Bowling Club veteran a true jack of all trades

BOWLS :Nyal “Snow” McClymont is the oldest active bowler at GDSC Bowling Club, turning 89 in July.

His nickname, Snow, was given to him when he was three-years-old as he had thick white hair, and it has stuck all his life.

Joining the army in 1951 brought a few unexpected sporting opportunities to Snow.

He entered a light-heavy boxing carnival and made it to the quarter-final, only to be beaten on points by the eventual winner.

Snow said “that was my mate,” which made it harder to fight against him.

Another opportunity was an athletics trial carnival where Snow ran 100 yards in 10 seconds. He was not able to participate in the carnival as he volunteered to serve in Korea but the army gave him a medallion for his efforts.

Before going to Korea Snow’s company went to Kure in Japan for toughening up.

After that he served 12 months and one day in Korea. One day they were expecting a counter attack from the enemy, where Snow and his mate were sent to a trench as a listening post. The sergeant major forgot we were there and when we returned they had reported them as missing for a day.

When he came back to Australia he was sent to Lismore with the National Service boys before being posted to Wollongong.

Snow moved to Grafton with his new bride, Margaret in 1956.

They lived in South Grafton and the cricket club you had to join depended on your postal address so he joined South Grafton Cricket Club. Being his first season of cricket. He received a team prize for the most number of ducks and still has his “duckie” trophy.

Snow joined the Citizens Military Force as Quarter Master Sergeant and there were more sporting opportunities to come. He played basketball, badminton and indoor hockey.

In 1964 the family moved to Westlawn and he joined the Westlawn Cricket Club, he was a medium to fast swing bowler and took out the trophy for the most tally of wickets, four out of five years.

All up Snow has 28 trophies for bowling and in 10 seasons he took over 500 wickets, he only bowled one hat trick but once bowled four off five, two wickets on each side of the middle ball.

Snow started a new job at the Peters ice cream factory and formed a cricket team from Peters employees to play third grade. That team eventually became East – Peters.

Snow was captain of the Imperial Hotel Stayers darts team and was one of the top 10 dart players on the Clarence River.

Friday nights Snow went to McKittrick Park as he was a starter for the cycle club, he was known as the “grass fed champion” as he only started the races and did not ride in them.

AG: What is the most enjoyable sport you have played?

SM: Definitely lawn bowls. In 1986 I played my first game with the Imperial Hotel Social Club. We played an inter club match against Broadwater. The skip was Brother Peter from Marists Brothers. I had five inch Dunlop bowls and the green was running at 19 seconds, which is very fast, and the bowls really turned. Brother Peter stood on the green and gave me an aiming point and that helped.

AG: What lawn bowls championships have you won?

SM: I joined the Kemp Street Bowling Club in 1986 and was fortunate enough to win the C grade singles in 1989 and B Grade singles in 2004. I have badges for Club Triples in 1993, 1999, 2001, 2007 club Mixed Triples in 2001, 2003 and in 2005 I was in the winning club fours team.

AG: What was your most memorable game at Kemp Street?

SM: I can remember playing with my youngest son Christopher as lead, I was second and Terry Hardy was skip, we won the triples in 1999 but playing with my son was a highlight for me.

AG: What is the funniest game you have played?

SM: I can remember playing against a fellow at Kemp Street, we were on green number three and there was a very strong northerly wind, the opposing skip asked his third to have a drive, it missed by a yard, the skip threw his hat into the air and it landed in the Clarence River.

AG: Have you had your share of bad luck at bowls?

SM: I was playing cricket one weekend. I was batting and a full toss landed on the toe that became very sore and swollen, possibly broken. I was down to play TNT bowls on Tuesday night and I cut an old shoe to allow the swollen toe some space. The opposition skip bowled a well aimed drive that scattered bowls everywhere including one bowl hitting on my very sore toe. That was not good.

AG: How often do you play RSL bowls?

SM: We have “get together days” there is a trip away most months we play anywhere between Bowraville and Yamba, there is also a half day of RSL bowls at GDSC once a month.

AG: Have you introduced many new bowlers to the club?

SM: I was approached by Terry Hardy once and he asked would I take a newcomer under my wing, I said ‘yea sure, who is that,’ he said ‘a fellow called Mark Walsh.’ I was skip for him at social bowls, but Mark was a natural to the game and listened to a few tips, he quickly caught on and won the A Grade singles at GDSC so I thought it was time I let him skip. We still play together every Friday and we are good mates.

AG: What pennants have you played?

SM: I have played in various grades over the years, the highest grade I have played in is number threes which is currently the highest grade on the Clarence. I have badges for winning pennants teams in 1997, 2001, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2017.

AG: How often do you play bowls these days?

SM: My wife tells me I play bowls “whenever I can” and that’s about right.

AG: I believe you are a fan of the GDSC trolley lady, Catherine Orel?

SM: Yes, Catherine looks after me well. During the hot summer months she will bring out a schooner of water with a dash of lime and says ‘this will be better for you.’ Catherine serves me a stubby or two of her refreshments on a hot day and we have a good relationship. Catherine looks after all the bowlers and it’s a pleasure to see her trolley come around.