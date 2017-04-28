GDSC comes on board as Ramornie major sponsor

GRAFTON District Services Club members will gain free entry to Ramornie Day on July 12 as part of a new sponsorship deal for the July Racing Carnival feature.

The community club announced its support for Clarence River Jockey Club as the major sponsor for the $160,000 Ramornie Handicap for the next three years in a press conference at the Fry St venue today.

"As most people would be aware the Grafton District Services Club has been a major supporter of the Clarence River Jockey Club's July Racing Carnival for many, many years," Clarence River Jockey Club executive officer Michael Beattie said.

"They have been a minor race supporter for as long as people can remember and they have been a member of the Kensei Club since its induction 10 years ago and fortunate enough to win Grafton Cup sponsorship on two occasions.

"That support will be taken to a new level in 2017 with the CRJC proud to announce that the Grafton District Services Club have come on board as the major sponsor of the flagship race the Ramornie Handicap for the next three years.

GDSC general manager Garry Williams, CRJC executive officer Michael Beattie, GDSC president Warren Tozer and CRJC chairman Graeme Green at the Ramornie Handicap sponsorship announcement at the GDSC on Friday, 28th April, 2017. Adam Hourigan

"As the major sponsor of the day, the GDSC have been able to get the CRJC to agree to get every member of the GDSC free entry to the Ramornie Handicap Day.

"With so many locals being members of the Grafton District Services Club, it's such a wonderful opportunity to give them the opportunity to attend Ramornie Day.

"It's easy to get free entry to minor events. But this will be the first time to my knowledge, certainly in regional racing and probably in racing across Australia, where the sponsor is able to get unlimited access for their members to go the races on a major race day.

"It will just give an opportunity for as many locals as possible to attend one of our major race days. I will be shocked if the crowds don't increase dramatically, especially for Ramornie Day, and I hope we put on a good enough event that they want to come back and pay the entrance fee on Grafton Cup Day."

The GDSC will re-evaluate after 2019. It comes after long term sponsors Crowe Horwath did not renew its contract for 2017.

"Race week has always been massive for us," GDSC chief executive officer Garry Williams said. "We are the focal point of the carnival when it comes to entertainment.

"We thought we needed to concentrate on one part of the carnival and that this was an ideal arrangement

"Once we see how it goes I'm sure it will become a long term arrangement."