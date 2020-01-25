GDSC Premier League action back this weekend

Matthew Pigg hits a lofted drive in Premier League match between Tucabia/Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Brothers at McKittrick Park

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: Brothers Clocktower Hotel will have an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the GDSC Premier League table this weekend when they host Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving at Lower Fisher (Turf) this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Coutts Crossing will be looking to add another win to their tally when they play defending premiers Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel at Ulmarra Showground.

Brothers are coming off the back of a strong 106-run win two weeks ago against Souths Services, with their win taking Brothers to the top of the competition table.

Brothers will hope for another strong performance from their star seamers Billy Weatherstone and Dylan Lucas, who between them claimed seven wickets for just 21 runs in their last match.

Sitting in fifth place on the GDSC Premier League table, Tuc-Cop Phil Lloyd Earthmoving opening batsman Derek Woods was in fine form in their last clash against GI Hotel, and will be looking to again be among the runs.

Tuc-Cop GI Hotel are coming off the back of a seven-wicket victory against Phil Lloyd Earthmoving two weeks ago, led by a topscoring 70 by Blake Ryan and a four-wicket haul from Matt Pigg.

While GI Hotel have been below their best at the start of the 2019/20 season, the reigning champions will be keen to continue their winning start to the new year.

All teams will have one eye on the sky, with showers and potential thunderstorms predicted for today.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a very high chance of showers today, with up to 20mm likely in the morning and afternoon.

The BOM has also forecastthe chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

GAME DAY: Brothers Clocktower will take on Tuc-Cop Phil Lloyd Earthmoving at Lower Fisher (Turf) and Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel faces Coutts Crossing Cricket Club at Ulmarra Showground. Both games start at 1pm.