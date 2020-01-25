Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matthew Pigg hits a lofted drive in Premier League match between Tucabia/Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Brothers at McKittrick Park
Matthew Pigg hits a lofted drive in Premier League match between Tucabia/Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Brothers at McKittrick Park
Cricket

GDSC Premier League action back this weekend

Jarrard Potter
25th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: Brothers Clocktower Hotel will have an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the GDSC Premier League table this weekend when they host Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving at Lower Fisher (Turf) this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Coutts Crossing will be looking to add another win to their tally when they play defending premiers Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel at Ulmarra Showground.

Brothers are coming off the back of a strong 106-run win two weeks ago against Souths Services, with their win taking Brothers to the top of the competition table.

Brothers will hope for another strong performance from their star seamers Billy Weatherstone and Dylan Lucas, who between them claimed seven wickets for just 21 runs in their last match.

Sitting in fifth place on the GDSC Premier League table, Tuc-Cop Phil Lloyd Earthmoving opening batsman Derek Woods was in fine form in their last clash against GI Hotel, and will be looking to again be among the runs.

Tuc-Cop GI Hotel are coming off the back of a seven-wicket victory against Phil Lloyd Earthmoving two weeks ago, led by a topscoring 70 by Blake Ryan and a four-wicket haul from Matt Pigg.

While GI Hotel have been below their best at the start of the 2019/20 season, the reigning champions will be keen to continue their winning start to the new year.

All teams will have one eye on the sky, with showers and potential thunderstorms predicted for today.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a very high chance of showers today, with up to 20mm likely in the morning and afternoon.

The BOM has also forecastthe chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

GAME DAY: Brothers Clocktower will take on Tuc-Cop Phil Lloyd Earthmoving at Lower Fisher (Turf) and Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel faces Coutts Crossing Cricket Club at Ulmarra Showground. Both games start at 1pm.

brothers clocktower crca cricket gdsc premier league tucabia-copmanhurst gi hotel tucabia-copmanhurst phil lloyd earthmoving
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WIPEOUT: Five minutes of mayhem

        premium_icon WIPEOUT: Five minutes of mayhem

        News GETTING ready for a relaxed evening of trivia fun, visitors to the Village Green had no idea they would be at the epicentre of a “surreal” storm

        Youth’s perfect sound recognised

        premium_icon Youth’s perfect sound recognised

        News AT 17 years old, Eden Annesley is the concert master for the local orchestra, has...

        REVEALED: Meet the Clarence’s favourite sparky

        premium_icon REVEALED: Meet the Clarence’s favourite sparky

        News MORE than 50 nominations were tallied and the decision was over to our readers.

        Clarence sporting talent receives grant bonus

        premium_icon Clarence sporting talent receives grant bonus

        News ‘The Clarence Valley has produced some outstanding sportspeople in the past, and it...