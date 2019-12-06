GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: Westlawn East just getting started

Easts Westlawn's Pat Vidler in the round 2 GDSC Premier League clash between Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Easts Westlawn at JJ Lawrence Fields.

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: Now more than a third of the way through the season, the true title contenders are emerging and it’s South Services and Brothers Clocktower at the top.

But, despite a slow start to the season, Westlawn East now find themselves in fourth place after a momentous draw with Brothers before claiming a first win over Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving last weekend.

After taking the challenge to a high flying Brothers, Westlawn East should provide a good test for league leaders, South Services at Lower Fisher Park as they start to find a rhythm.

The joint venture side will hope to see another consistent knock from the top order, with Pat Vidler (23), Shannon Connor (28) and Samuel John (24) all providing a platform for the five wicket win over Tuc-Cop last weekend.

Vidler (3 for 15 off 8), Connor (2 for 12 off 6.1) and Nathen Blanch (3 for 14 off 7) were sublime on the attack last weekend but they will need to find a way to take care of Services Dylan Cleaver who leads the run total for the season.

In other encounters, Tuc-Cop PLE will have a first run out at Ulmarra Showground against the in-form Brothers and Tuc-Cop GI will hope to get back to winning ways against Coutts Crossing.

GAME DAY: Westlawn East v South Services at Lower Fisher, Coutts Crossing v Tuc-Cop GI Hotel at JJ Lawrence and Tuc-Cop PLE v Brothers at McKittrick Park, 1pm tomorrow.