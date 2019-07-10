GDSC-Ramornie link rolls on

WHEN Garry Williams is asked about his favourite Ramornie moment, it doesn't take long for the GDSC GM to come up with an answer.

"A friend of mine trained Moss Rocket and he and Cangronde fought out what was probably the best Ramornie ever,” he said.

"There was nothing in it.”

That famous race in 1996, with Cangronde winning by a nose, lived long in the memory of those who were there and it was moments like that which made the Ramornie such an important part of the July Carnival.

So for an organisation like Grafton District Services Club, itself an organisation with deep links within the Grafton community, getting on board with the one of the biggest events in town is an easy decision.

The GDSC has sponsored the Ramornie Handicap since 2017 after a long and proud association with the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Mr Williams said the club was happy to build on the relationship which went back well before his predecessors and said it was a prime example of how the organisation sought to be involved in community on multiple levels.

"That is our mantra, being part of the community. It is a tremendous day and gets our profile out there,” he said. "We return well over a million dollars to members and the community and sponsoring an event like the Ramornie forms part of that.”

Their sponsorship ensured that all club members would receive free entry to the Ramornie Handicap just by presenting their membership card.

Mr Williams said this was just one of the benefits to members in what was a growing partnership that was moving beyond their support in the GDSC Ramornie and Grafton Cup Calcuttas.

"We have been expanding our involvement each year, and this year we have our own VIP tent.”