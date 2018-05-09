Cats say no rush for Scott extension

GEELONG will hold off from starting discussions with coach Chris Scott about a new deal until the end of the year.

Scott signed a two-year contract extension at the start of last season, securing him until the end of 2019, and has been at the helm at the Cats since the start of 2011.

He is the club's third longest-serving coach behind only Reg Hickey and Mark Thompson, having notched 174 games with a winning rate of 70.7 per cent.

Scott was rated last year by his peers as the toughest coach in the competition to coach against, but Geelong says it is in no rush to commence talks about extending his contract and that both parties are happy with that arrangement.

"We'll think about that down the track, not right now, he still has a year to go," Cats chief executive Brian Cook said.

"That is something that we will look at the end of the year and that is our normal routine.

"Both of us will start to consider what our positions are at the end of the year."

Scott is one of six coaches to come out of contract at the end of next season, including Chris Fagan, Nathan Buckley, Simon Goodwin, Adam Simpson and Hawthorn guru Alastair Clarkson.

His record in finals - Geelong has won just three of its past 11 finals - has come under fire in recent years, with the Cats struggling in September since claiming the 2011 premiership.

But the two-time Brisbane premiership defender was widely lauded for his performance in the box in the 2017 semi-final, when Geelong defeated Sydney against the odds to advance to a second consecutive preliminary final and third in five seasons.

Scott said earlier this year he understood why the external expectations on Geelong to achieve the ultimate success this season were so high.

"I don't get drawn into those sorts of answers because I think it's impossible to gauge," Scott said.

"Those things are always more thoroughly reviewed in retrospect because you just don't know what you're up against and what is going to play out.

"But we acknowledge the expectations on us are high and that is a good place to be.

"In a way it is more stressful but you don't want to be in a low stress environment at AFL level for too long because it means you're not that important in the competition."

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett told reporters earlier in the week that despite the Hawks' sensational start to the year, talks on a new deal for Clarkson would also be put on hold until the end of the season.