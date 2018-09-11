Cats forward weighing up future with Lions

OUT-of-contract small forward Lincoln McCarthy says he is aware of interest from the Brisbane Lions as he weighs up his future at the Cats.

Geelong's AFL and VFL seasons came to an end on the weekend after the Cats' reserves lost to Box Hill at North Port Oval on Sunday, leaving a number of out-of-contract players questioning what 2019 looks like for them.

McCarthy, 24, said he had received a contract offer from Geelong for next year, but was still to weigh up whether a fresh start might be the best thing for his career.

"After a few years of not being able to do what you want to do in a specific environment, you can get a little bit burnt out and that comes in any role," McCarthy said.

"It's only natural to review what's going on in your own sense and there's no one to blame, it's just purely you can get a little bit burnt out in a specific environment if it hasn't worked for you for so long.

"It's only natural I'm weighing up what I do."

The livewire small forward has been injury-riddled his entire career, playing just four games between 2012 and 2015, before a career-high 19 AFL games in 2016.

But he managed just three games last year and two this season after juggling foot and hamstring injuries, leaving him stranded on 29 senior games in seven seasons at Geelong.

"I have a decision to make, but it's not that easy. I'm not a free agent," he said.

Lincoln McCarthy of Geelong attempts to mark during the VFL semi final. Photo: Scott Barbour/AFL Media/Getty Images

"I love Geelong, all my teammates and coaches and I love living there. It's purely 'Am I burnt out or am I keen to keep going?' That's where my decision will be.'

Reports surrounding Brisbane's interest in McCarthy come as rumours surround good mate Lachie Neale exploring a move to the Lions.

But McCarthy said he would explore new opportunities whether or not Neale - who he played at Glenelg with prior to the 2011 draft - left Fremantle.

"We're both our own players, really," he said.

"I feel like anywhere you go you become good mates with everyone you play with, so Lach and I are good mates, I haven't played with him for years, but we're both making our own decisions on what we think is best for us.

"The beauty of team sport is wherever you go, you end up with 40 or so of your best mates.

"These last couple of months have been all about playing footy, so I guess over the next few weeks I'll work out what's going on, really."