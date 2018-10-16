‘I don’t expect it to get done’: Cats on Kelly

Will Tim Kelly get to West Coast? Picture: Michael Klein

GEELONG list manager Stephen Wells says he does not expect Tim Kelly to leave the club for West Coast before Wednesday night's trade deadline.

The Cats are understood to be chasing a top-10 draft pick in exchange for the wantaway midfielder and Wells said on Tuesday morning they would not budge on its demands.

The Eagles do not currently possess a high-end selection and are believed to have offered picks 20 and 22 in exchange for Kelly.

"Nothing's changed with regard to Tim," Wells said.

"Our position has been very clear all the way from the start of the trade period and at this stage nothing's changed.

"We've got our value that we have on the trade in order for Tim Kelly - a fantastic young player in contract with us - to leave our club and West Coast will have their value on it as well.

"At the moment we're not being able to meet in the middle."

Asked specifically if he expected a deal to get done, Wells said: "No, I don't at this stage."

However, the highly respected administrator confirmed negotiations were ongoing.

"The deal can be done, but I don't expect it to get done," Wells said.

"We're far enough apart that I don't expect it to get done."

Kelly, 24, wants to move home to WA for family reasons but has rejected overtures from Fremantle.

He would rather spend one more season with Geelong and move to West Coast next year.

The South Fremantle product finished equal second in the Cats' best-and-fairest this year and finishing runner-up in the Sandover Medal last season.