Kelly yet to make tough call: manager

Tim Kelly is congratulated by teammate Brandan Parfitt after kicking the sealer against Sydney. Pic: Getty Images

GEELONG'S emerging star Tim Kelly is no closer to signing a long-term contract despite the Cats' assurances he would commit to a new deal.

Multiple reports over the weekend, including from Geelong football boss Simon Lloyd's brother Matthew, stated a new contract was imminent for Kelly.

But his manager Anthony Van Der Wielen told the Herald Sun today Kelly he was yet to make up his mind on his future.

Kelly and his partner have three children under three years of age and are battling to work through homesickness given their families are in Perth.

Van Der Wielen said Kelly had 15 months on an existing contract and at this stage was yet to commit to a new deal.

He spoke to the Cats last week while in Melbourne but was flying home to Perth today content with the current situation.

"They are as good a club as I have dealt with in 15 years of being a player manager," he said.

"They really understand Tim's situation and have expressed interest in putting a long-term contract forward to him.

"Brian Cook is back from holiday this week and from my discussions late last week, Simon Lloyd made a comment that they had been involved in positive discussions with Tim's manager.

"That was all based around there being interest from both Perth clubs and us being happy with where it's at.

"We are confident when a decision has been made by Tim and Caitlin to stay or go home, we would be able to work out a deal with Geelong.

"But there has been no further talk about term or whatever. I don't know if that will be next week or six months' time. But he has got 15 months on a contract.

"We are comfortable there is interest from Geelong, West Coast and Fremantle. We just want to keep him focused on playing great footy."

The Herald Sun first revealed the family's homesickness ahead of Round 1, with the pair returning to Perth over the bye.

The Cats might have to consider trading him while in contract if he is desperate to return home so they can maximise their return.

Scott said over the weekend that Kelly had done brilliantly to be selected and settle into Geelong after being taken at pick 24, despite being overlooked in multiple previous drafts.

"He was working as a trainee electrician, they had a young child, in a couple of months into his time at Geelong he had twins," Scott said.

"So they have three kids under three, a wife who had her family in Perth, (then) shifted across to the other side of the country.

"Any family with three kids under three would have their challenges but with Tim having to commit to a new job and he and Caitlin having to adapt as well, (that) put a few more challenges in their way than most aspiring footballers.

"But Tim has just been outstanding and he hasn't really required much coaching from me."

