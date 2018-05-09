Star’s fourth husband files for divorce

THE fourth marriage of Geena Davis is on the rocks, with the actress' husband Reza Jarrahy filing for divorce.

TMZ reports the star's husband of 17 years has filed legal documents citing irreconcilable differences.

The 17-year marriage to the neurosurgeon is the fourth for Davis.

According to the court documents, which were filed under the names "Rob Doe" and "Veronica Doe", Jarrahy stated the couple separated last November. He's asking for spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of their three children.

Jarrahy, 47, asked the judge to deny requests by Davis, 62, for spousal support.

The couple wed in 2001 and share 13-year-old twin sons and a 16-year-old daughter.

In a 2006 interview with Good Housekeeping, Davis said she didn't think twice about marrying a man 15 years her junior.

"I did say to Reza, 'You're about to become someone's fourth husband. What on earth are you thinking?' But as for myself, I wasn't nervous at all," she said.

"I really did feel that I had turned a corner, that I had pulled off changes that were real and permanent. And it was exciting to know I was marrying someone who I can be cranky or selfish in front of and he doesn't run screaming from the room or judge me for it. It's like I discovered a whole other way to live."