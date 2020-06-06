Gelding In Fiore a shout if he’s on his best behaviour

RETURNING to Grafton is like coming back to a second home for Gosford trainer Tony Newing.

And recent success makes it all the more worthwhile.

“I like Grafton, it is my home away from home really,” he said.

“The racing people up here are really friendly and enjoyable to come and share a beer with, it makes it very comfortable.

“It is one of those rare places that makes you feel really welcome when you get here.”

Newing has two runners in the field at Grafton today and they are almost at opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of form.

In Fiore has won its past two outings here and is shaping to be a heavy hitter at the looming July Carnival, while the other, Rock Sonic, has been in disappointing form of late and is on his “last chance”.

Newing says In Fiore is locked in as one of the trainer’s carnival horses and will be looking to replicate the kind of form that led the gelding to pick up two wins at last year’s July Carnival.

“He is getting ready again this year,” he said.

“This is his last run to top him off, then he will freshen up and come back with another four horses just before the first day of the carnival.”

While Newing is confident In Fiore will come out ahead of the pack today, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing.

“His racing manners have got progressively worse in the last few months and we are trying to iron out a few things with him,” he said.

“He has tended to take charge of the rider a little bit in recent times.

“We have just had to play around with some gear just to get him to relax a little so we can have him in a spot in the race where he is more comfortable and in a position where we think he can win from.”

Despite the need to improve the gelding’s manners, Newing said he expected him to win.

“We expect In Fiore to win and get on track for a really big July Carnival because he certainly has the ability to be really hard to beat over the carnival if we can get his manners in check,” he said.

“If he does everything right he is the best horse racing by a mile.”

Rock Sonic, on the other hand, is a different story and Newing said the five-year-old had been in poor form.

“He hasn’t been racing consistently and has been really disappointing.

We have dropped him back to the easiest race we can get for him and if he doesn’t perform up to expectations — which realistically is winning the race — he will be heading to Townsville.

Newing has been coming to Grafton for more than 10 years and said it took a while before he was able to achieve the type of success he enjoyed the past few years.

It all came down to picking the right runners for the track.

“We have had a lot of luck here, we won five races last here over the carnival and three the two years before that.

“I think it takes a certain class of horse, you certainly can’t bring an average country horse to the carnival, they have to be borderline provincial form to even think about coming.”