Derek Higgins works on polishing some opals at the Jacaranda Gem Club display.

THE Grafton Gem Club will host open days and workshops from Tuesday to Saturday this week, 9.30am-2pm at the clubhouse in Grafton Showground.

Come along and learn how to fossick for gem stones and gain the lapidary skills to transform them into beautiful jewellery items.

The club promotes and encourages people of all ages to look and see the beauty provided by nature in its rock and stones.

Cost is $2 per visit and children are free.